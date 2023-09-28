Amidst vigilant watch, Barawafat & Ganesh Utsav processions held in peaceful unison

LUCKNOW The City of Nawabs reverberated with cultural richness as both the 12th Barawafat procession and the Shobha Yatra marking the concluding day of Ganesh Utsav graced the city’s streets on Thursday. The processions were carried out amidst a robust security apparatus under the vigilance of Lucknow Police. Shobha Yatra marked the concluding day of Ganesh Utsav (Deepak Gupta)

A total of 89 Barawafat processions, a cherished tradition of the Sunni Muslim community, wove their way through the historic quarters of the old city. Parallely, 59 Shobha Yatras, celebrating the culmination of Ganesh Utsav, filled the atmosphere with joy and devotion, underscoring the city’s unity in diversity.

Cops remained on their toes throughout the day, ensuring the safety of all. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Upendra Kumar Agarwal, said, “A substantial contingent comprising 13 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, two companies of the RAF, over 4000 vigilant constables, and ADCPs, DCPs, and Gazetted officials were deployed.”

Utilising modern technology to bolster security measures, the police employed drones for surveillance, ensuring real-time monitoring of the processions, and enhancing situational awareness. The celebratory mood, however, did not eclipse the need for safety.

Traffic in the old city area underwent temporary rerouting to accommodate the festivities. Ashish Srivastava, DCP Traffic, said, “Traffic diversions were put in place in areas such as Aminabad, Maulviganj, Rakabganj, Yahiyaganj Tiraha, Nakhas Tiraha, and Aishbagh Idgah, among others.”

