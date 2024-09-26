Amit Shah to address rally for BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh in Badshahpur on Sunday

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Badshahpur on Sunday, in support of Rao Narbir Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate from the constituency. The rally will be held in the village of Dhorka, located in Sector 95, as part of the poll campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. The rally will be held in the village of Dhorka, located in Sector 95, as part of the poll campaign for the upcoming assembly elections (HT Archive)

Singh, while addressing gatherings in Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi and Garhi, expressed confidence that the rally would be one of the largest political gatherings in Haryana’s history. “The overwhelming support BJP is receiving in Badshahpur will be evident at the rally. This gathering will showcase the political strength of the people of this constituency,” Singh said.

He highlighted chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s contribution during his 56-day tenure, noting several ground-breaking announcements made for Haryana. “Not only were these announcements made, but the promises were also fulfilled. There’s no doubt that the BJP will form the government for a third consecutive term on October 8,” he said

Singh emphasised that every guarantee listed in the BJP’s manifesto would be fulfilled, ensuring continuous development for Badshahpur. “Just like the CM delivered on his promises, I guarantee that if elected, we will bring so much development to Badshahpur that there will be no need to look back,” he said.

Rao Narbir Singh also recalled the period between 2014 and 2019, when Badshahpur witnessed rapid development under his leadership. “Since Gurugram became a district in 1966, no previous government focused on its growth. It was only after I became the MLA in 2014 and was appointed as a cabinet minister in the BJP government that we started addressing issues like traffic congestion by building underpasses and flyovers,” he said.

He cited major projects such as the Hero Honda Chowk Underpass, Rajiv Chowk Underpass, Signature Tower Underpass, and Sohna Elevated Road, which were completed during his tenure. Additionally, Singh highlighted the ₹9,600 crore Dwarka Expressway project, which improved connectivity with Delhi.