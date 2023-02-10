Home / Cities / Others / Amit Shah to attend MSME session at GIS today

Amit Shah to attend MSME session at GIS today

others
Published on Feb 10, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The Union minister is scheduled to land at the Lucknow airport around 3.30 pm and go straight to Vrindavan Yojana, the GIS venue.

Shah will take a round of the exhibition at the venue and attend the session on MSMEs. (HT Photo)
Shah will take a round of the exhibition at the venue and attend the session on MSMEs. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Lucknow on Friday (February 10) to attend the session on ‘Enhancing Safety and Empowering MSMEs and Cooperatives’ at the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS). Shah has been invited as the session’s chief guest.

The Union minister is scheduled to land at the Lucknow airport around 3.30 pm and go straight to Vrindavan Yojana, the GIS venue. Shah will take a round of the exhibition at the venue and attend the session on MSMEs.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the guest of honour at the session. Besides, Subhrakant Panda, the state minister for MSMEs and FICCI president, will also attend the event. A total of 34 brainstorming sessions have been planned during the three-day GIS event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out