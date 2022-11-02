Amruta Fadnavis refuses traffic clearance vehicle as state upgrades her security

Mumbai Amruta Fadnavis, banker, singer and wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has refused traffic clearance vehicle offered to her by Mumbai police in the recent rejig of security to the VIPs. Fadnavis said that she is a common person and wished to live like one in Mumbai.

Amruta Fadnavis’s security was upgraded to Y+ with an escort which consists of a traffic clearance vehicle which acts as pilot car clearing traffic for the person during the travel. The security has five policemen round the clock.

After media report over the upgradation of her security, Amruta tweeted that she was requesting Mumbai police to withdraw the traffic clearance pilot vehicle in her security. She also said that though the traffic conditions in Mumbai is frustrating, it will improve under Shinde-Fadnavis government.

She tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m & wish to live like common citizen of #Mumbai I humbly request @MumbaiPolice not to provide me traffic clearance pilot vehicle. Traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating but I’m sure, with Infra & development projects by @mieknathshinde & @Dev_Fadnavis we will soon get relief”

Amruta was given category X security before the formation of Shinde-Fandavis government. State Intelligence Department on October 2, issued the order of the upgradation of the security.

State government recently scaled down the security cover given to former ministers and the leaders from Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. The security of leaders, including Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut, Satej Patil, Nana Patole was either removed or downgraded, while the security cover of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar was scaled up.

The cover of 40 rebel MLAs and 10 MPs from chief minister Eknath Shinde camp continues with Y+ security. Congress and NCP have raised questions over the security cover to the rebel MLAs.