AMU marks 150th Foundation Day of Madarsat-ul-Uloom at Sir Syed Academy

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) celebrated a historic milestone with the 150th Foundation Day of Madarsat-ul-Uloom, the pioneering institution established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan in 1875, which later evolved into the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College and eventually AMU in 1920. Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, Prof Naima Khatoon, Prof M Mohsin Khan, Prof Zakia Siddiqui, Prof Shafey Kidwai and Dr Mohd Shahid releasing the monograph written by Mr Firoz Naqvi during the 150th Foundation Day (HT Photo)

The ceremony, held at the Sir Syed Academy, was marked by rich tributes, reflective speeches, and a reaffirmation of the university’s founding vision of educational upliftment.

Delivering the keynote address, chief guest Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, IAS, director general of civil aviation (DGCA), and AMU alumnus, eloquently traced the transformation of Madarsat-ul-Uloom into MAO College in 1877, and subsequently into one of India’s leading institutions of higher education.

“We cannot fully appreciate the historical importance of this institution without first recognising the humble madrasa that laid the groundwork.

“Without those initial steps, without those first brave students and teachers, MAO College and later AMU, might never have emerged. This was not the end of a journey, but the beginning of many more.” he said.

Highlighting the architectural brilliance and academic excellence of MAO College, Kidwai noted that its inclusive intellectual culture attracted renowned professors from Oxford and Cambridge, fostering rich academic and cultural exchanges.

He stressed that Sir Syed’s mission extended beyond education, though education was its core. He contextualised Sir Syed’s efforts as a response to the socio-political transformations following the 1857 revolt, including the loss of Persian as the administrative language, decline of traditional learning, and diminished Muslim representation in public life.

“Sir Syed realised that modern education was the surest path to restore the dignity and participation of Muslims in national affairs,” he said, citing the founder’s writings in the Aligarh Institute Gazette.

Kidwai also highlighted Sir Syed’s multifaceted contributions as a scholar and reformer.

“The secular and inclusive spirit of Aligarh’s educational mission prepares us for such challenges. Education, like aviation, aims to widen horizons, liberate imagination, and uplift humanity,” he remarked. “AMU taught us to be steady yet compassionate navigators of such journeys.”

Presiding over the function, Prof Naima Khatoon, vice-chancellor of AMU, described the foundation of Madarsat-ul-Uloom on May 24, 1875, as a bold initiative to empower a disempowered community after 1857.

“Sir Syed was sowing the seeds of a cultural and educational awakening. He envisioned an institution that synthesised the best of Eastern wisdom and Western rationality,” she said.

She described the transition from a madrasa to a university as a renaissance that symbolised the reclaiming of dignity and self-respect through education.

Quoting Sir Syed’s famous exhortation “acquire knowledge from the cradle to the grave,” she emphasised his belief that education was a moral and civic responsibility, one that promoted critical thinking, interfaith harmony, and ethical citizenship.

The vice-chancellor expressed deep gratitude to Scheherazade Masood and Shahernaz Masood, descendants of Sir Syed, who presented personal belongings of the founder and his family to the university.

The vice-chancellor also declared that the entire year will mark the commemorative events for 150 years of Madarsat-ul-Uloom.

The guest of honour, Prof Mohammad Mohsin Khan, pro vice-chancellor, remarked that the story of Madarsat-ul-Uloom is a testament to education’s ability to adapt and lead in the face of global change.

Guest of honour, Prof Zakia Siddiqui, a respected academician, paid tribute to the often-overlooked contributions of women scholars and activists in AMU’s journey, underscoring their role in bringing laurels to the university.

Earlier, welcoming the guests, Prof Shafey Kidwai, director of Sir Syed Academy, provided a historical overview of Madarsat-ul-Uloom. He described it as the seed from which AMU blossomed, and highlighted the visionary leap from a traditional madrasa to an institution that embraced global academic standards.

Dr. Mohammad Shahid, deputy director, proposed the vote of thanks. He also provided insights into the establishment of Madarsat-ul-Uloom.

As part of the celebrations, a monograph titled “Sir Syed in Agra”, authored by Firoz Naqvi, was unveiled by the dignitaries.

The programme was conducted by Syed Hussain Haider.