AMU mourns demise of veteran leader Mohsina Kidwai

: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mohsina Kidwai, a distinguished alumna of Women’s College and a senior parliamentarian who served the nation for several decades. She passed away on Wednesday, April 8, at the age of 94. Mohsina Kidwai (Sourced)

Born in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, Kidwai (1932–2026) rose from the classrooms of AMU to hold key positions in public life. She served as a union minister under former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. During her career, she handled important portfolios such as health, rural development, urban development and transport.

She was also a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and played an active role in the Indian National Congress. AMU vice chancellor prof Naima Khatoon paid tribute to Kidwai, calling her a trailblazer who worked for public service, inclusive development and women’s empowerment. She said Kidwai remained closely connected with the university and often visited the campus to interact with students.

Prof Khatoon recalled that Kidwai attended the Sir Syed Day celebrations in 2012 as chief guest and encouraged students to adopt scientific thinking and contribute to society.

She added that Kidwai always spoke fondly of her student life at AMU and credited the institution with shaping her values. She also served as a member of the university court, maintaining strong ties with her alma mater. Pro vice- chancellor Mohammad Mohsin Khan also expressed grief, stating that Kidwai was a respected national leader whose work in governance and social welfare would be remembered for years. The university community extended condolences to her family and prayed for her peace.