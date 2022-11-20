Home / Cities / Others / Annual Day Celebrations: Lucknow’s Purnanand Tiwari Sewa Sansthan organises free health camp, rewards underprivileged students

Published on Nov 20, 2022

The ENT department of King George Medical University (KGMU) organised a free health camp on the occasion.

Cash rewards in the range of 20,000 to 55,000 were given to these students. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: City-based Purnanand Tiwari Sewa Sansthan celebrated its annual day on Sunday. During the annual day event, the social organisation gave cash prizes to five underprivileged meritorious students from different education institutes located in Lucknow. The meritorious students -- Arushi Gupta, Satendra Pratap Singh, Piyush Joshi, Parash Joshi, and Mansi Dolia -- are from different fields of study.

Cash rewards in the range of 20,000 to 55,000 were given to these students. Some of the senior members of the institute and local contractors were also acknowledged during the event. Meanwhile, the ENT department of King George Medical University (KGMU) organised a free health camp on the occasion. During the camp, physicians treated more than 100 people and gave them free medications.

Among those who attended the event included -- Atul Kumar Gupta, former chief secretary of UP government, Dr Nuzhat Hussain, dean of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Science, Dr Ved Prakash, HoD of the department of pulmonary, critical care medicine, KGMU, and Dr Virendra Verma, HoD, ENT, KGMU.

Sunday, November 20, 2022
