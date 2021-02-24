Another lockdown in Maharashtra will cripple our businesses: Hoteliers

Hoteliers have warned the Maharashtra government that any new lockdown owing to the surge in the Covid-19 virus will sound a death knell for their sector. They pointed out that they are already facing losses as they are currently operating with 50% capacity, and any new restrictions will cripple their business considerably.

Pradeep Shetty, senior vice-president, Hotels and Restaurants Association Western India (HRAWI) said, “Amravati city has already been shut down, while at Parbhani they have sealed places. At many places across Maharashtra, hotels are asked to shut down by 5pm, while at some others, the closing time is 11pm. These steps will only cripple our businesses, and we will be forced to shut down permanently.”

Kamlesh Barot, director of VIE Hospitality, which runs hotels such as Revival, said that the surge in the cases has come at the wrong time. “We are seeing a drop in the number of customers from the past four days. If the lockdown is announced, it will result in mass exodus of the labour force,” said Barot.

There are approximately 400,000 hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra. The state allowed them to reopen from October 5, after around seven months. However, they were allowed to operate after following various restrictions.