Another spike in Covid, 2,427 new cases, 5 deaths; Patiala worst-hit

Chandigarh In yet another spike in Covid cases, Punjab on Thursday registered 2,427 fresh cases with five people losing their lives to the disease. The state’s positivity rate also touch a seven-month high of 10.2%. On Wednesday, 1,811 cases were registered with positivity rate of 7.95%.

Patiala, alone, accounted for nearly 30% of the cases in the state, with 687 persons found to be infected; the district also recorded one of the five deaths in the state, the first here in four months. With 26 cases reported from the National Institute of Sports (NIS) alone, the premier institute, has been declared a containment zone. District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said Patiala city reported 579 cases; Nabha (19); Samana (17) and 72 in rural areas.

SAS Nagar followed Patiala with 364 cases, followed by 294 in Jalandhar and 292 in Ludhiana. With these fresh cases, state’s total tally of positive cases has reached 6,11,102 cases, according to the medical bulletin; the number of active cases are 6,687.

With 121 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,753, the bulleting added. To date, 16,662 persons have lost their lives to the virus. On Thursday, the state administered 1,48,491 doses of the vaccine and tested 22,794 samples. The total number of samples collected in the state is 1,69,05,814 samples.