NYC's 'Naked Cowboy' breaks down his earnings and expenses: ' ₹2 lakh rent, ₹11,000 a day on food'

Robert Burck, better known as the Naked Cowboy, has been a fixture in New York City’s Times Square for nearly 28 years, earning money by performing in his signature underwear, cowboy boots and hat. Now, in an interview with Business Insider, the 55-year-old broke down his earnings, living expenses, investments and the costs of maintaining his unconventional career in one of the world’s most expensive cities. Burck admitted that he made little effort to save money early in his career. (Instagram/@thenakedcowboy)

“I make roughly $150,000 a year on average,” Burck shared, adding that he had earned as little as $25,000 to $30,000 in consecutive years. In his best year, he said that he made as much as $250,000. However, he said his earnings last year were roughly $80,000.

How the ‘Naked Cowboy’ makes money Burck, who lives in Queens, New York, said that his earnings last year came from three primary sources. He made around $20,000 to $25,000 in tips while performing in Times Square, roughly $50,000 from Cameo, and another $10,000 from Naked Cowboy Oysters.

He said that Cameo, a platform that allows users to request personalised video messages from celebrities and public figures, has proved particularly lucrative for him. He shared that he records birthday and anniversary greetings for customers, often earning $50 for a short video. He described the platform as a “lifesaver” that helped almost double his income.

Burck has also signed a partnership with Blue Island Oyster Company. He said that the partnership has lasted at least 15 years, with his earnings including residual income from oysters sold in restaurants across the US.

(Also Read: Hungarian freediver Zsófia Törőcsik sets 350-foot world record, says ‘My happiness was sky-high’)

Car, rent and food expenses Despite living in New York City, Burck said that he has never relied on public transportation. He said he has driven his own car since he was 16 and considers it essential to his work.

His car-related expenses include around $800 to $900 a month in payments. He estimated spending approximately $13,000 on fuel and related expenses, $9,600 on tolls, bridges, congestion charges and parking, and $3,200 on car insurance. Adding these costs together, the 55-year-old said that he spends roughly $3,000 a month on driving.

He further shared that he lives in a two-bedroom apartment in Queens, where he pays $2,140 a month in rent, including a garage. He has lived there for nearly 14 years and said that his rent is comparatively low because he is a reliable tenant who pays before the due date.

Food, however, is among his biggest expenses. Burck estimated spending approximately $120 a day, or around $3,600 a month, on meals.

His daily diet includes 10 to 12 egg whites before leaving home, sushi and a protein shake from a local deli, steamed chicken and broccoli, and another 10 to 20 egg whites before bed. Burck also said he does not treat food as a business expense because it is something everyone needs.

(Also Read: IIT Kanpur alum, 61, considers returning to India after struggling to find job, afford rent in US: 'I never imagined I'd end up in this situation')

Savings, investments and ambitions Burck admitted that he made little effort to save money early in his career. After working at TGI Friday’s for 7 years, he said he had less than $5,000 in his 401(k).

However, a friend who became his financial manager helped him invest additional money he received from endorsement deals and compensation following legal cases. He said he now has around $250,000 in his CMA IRA and owns the Naked Cowboy trademark, which he believes could potentially be worth $1 million through licensing opportunities involving merchandise, music and other ventures.

He also said that he has 4 albums available on iTunes and hopes to build the Naked Cowboy into a New York institution with Broadway shows and films.

Burck acknowledged the high cost of living in New York and the risks associated with his demanding lifestyle, but he said that he has no immediate plans to leave. His ambitions remain expansive: he wants a penthouse in Times Square, a helicopter and homes around the world.

Ultimately, he said, his goal is to become “the richest, most famous man in the world”. For now, he continues to see his work in Times Square as the most productive use of his time.