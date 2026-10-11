Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday urged people to follow the ideals of Maharaja Agrasen by linking economic prosperity with social service, compassion and collective responsibility. Follow Maharaja Agrasen's ideals of social service, collective responsibility: HP Governor

Addressing the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti celebrations organised by the Agarwal Sabha at Solan, he said that society's true strength lies not only in economic growth but also in caring for others, helping one another and working for public welfare.

Highlighting Agrasen's principle of 'Ek Eent, Ek Rupaya' , Gupta said it teaches the importance of collective support, where everyone contributes according to their ability.

He said this principle is still relevant today, whether it involves helping needy students with education, supporting poor families with medical expenses, creating skill development and employment opportunities for youth, or assisting disadvantaged families.

The governor appreciated the Agarwal Sabha, Solan, for nearly 80 years of service in education, social welfare, religious activities and community development.

Emphasising the importance of youth, Gupta said young people should be encouraged to become responsible, self-reliant and caring citizens. He urged them to become job creators rather than job seekers and to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and solutions to social problems.

The governor also called upon the Agarwal Sabha to expand its work in education, healthcare, skill development, youth guidance, women's empowerment and support for needy people.

He said Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti was not just an occasion to remember a great leader but also an opportunity to remind people of their social responsibilities.

He urged everyone to make three commitments: to serve society along with achieving prosperity, to fulfil social responsibilities along with personal success, and to promote social harmony while respecting individual and community identities.

Earlier, Gupta paid floral tributes to Maharaja Agrasen's statue in Solan's main market. He also honoured individuals for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.