Amid a wolf scare in Bahraich district, an elderly woman was injured in a wild animal attack in Kaiserganj tehsil on Sunday evening, officials said. Two children were killed and four people were injured in similar attacks in the Mahsi tehsil of the district in the past week alone. Another woman hurt in wild animal attack in Bahraich

According to reports, Chanda Devi, 70, was attacked by a wild animal near her house in the Nandwal (Kesaripurva) area of Kaiserganj. She was rushed to the community health centre in Fakharpur, where she received first aid before being referred to the district hospital.

In view of the rising incidents, the forest department has divided the affected areas of Kaiserganj and Mahsi into four sectors for better monitoring and control. Each sector is under the supervision of senior officers, and day-and-night patrolling was being carried out to trace and rescue the violent animal/s, forest officials said.

Divisional forest officer Ram Singh Yadav said expert teams, equipped with modern equipment, were engaged in the search and rescue. Two thermal drones, another drone, and multiple patrol units have been deployed. Camera traps and solar-powered CCTV cameras were installed at sensitive locations to identify the animal’s movement.

Also, three cages were set up at possible hideouts. Patrolling teams were searching for pugmarks and other signs of wild animal activity. In addition, firecrackers were being used to keep the animal away from populated areas.

A command centre has been established at the divisional level to coordinate between the forest department, police, and the district administration.

“Efforts are being made to trace and rescue the violent wild animal safely. Villagers need to cooperate and stay alert until the situation comes under control,” the DFO said.