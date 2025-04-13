Anti-Waqf law protestors pelt stones at police in Assam’s Silchar

A protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in Assam’s Silchar on Sunday turned violent after police tried to stop the protesters heading towards the town. Police personnel stop protestors during a demonstration against Waqf Act in Assam’s Silchar on Sunday. (PTI)

According to Cachar district superintendent of police (SP) Numal Mahatta, some protesters attacked police and pelted stones at on-duty officials.

“Most of the protesters were following protocol and they were peaceful, but a group of youths were aggressive, and they attacked our officials. We are investigating the matter and legal action will follow,” he said.

The protest started from Berenga- Chamra Godam near Silchar town on Sunday morning which was joined by nearly 800 locals, who raised slogans against the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the protesters said that the new amendment in Waqf law is against Islamic Sharia rules and this is an attack on personal beliefs of the Muslim community.

“People from our community are protesting against the central government’s decision and our protest was part of the nationwide programme. However, the local administration didn’t allow our peaceful and democratic protest which provoked some youths,” he said.

Another protester said that there were no plans for showing anger during the protest and all the participants were strictly instructed to follow this.

“It was an unfortunate incident, and we strongly condemn the act of violence. We appeal to the police to investigate the matter and take action against those youths,” he said.

A similar act of violence had occurred in Sribhumi district earlier this week and police detained several individuals for their provocative remarks.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that despite having nearly 40% Muslim population, Assam had remained peaceful today except isolated protests in three places involving not more than 150 participants each against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Praising Assam police for their extensive groundwork and maintaining calm and order, Sarma said, “People across Assam, irrespective of caste, creed, community or religion, are united in spirit and eagerly preparing to welcome our beloved Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony.”