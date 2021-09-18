Anupriya Patel: Will keep Apna Dal (S) alliance with BJP intact at all costs

Saying that she will keep her party’s alliance with the BJP strong for Mission-2022, Apna Dal (S) national president Anupriya Patel on Saturday once again reiterated that her party will keep the alliance intact at all costs.

On her arrival in Prayagraj, Anupriya, who is also Union minister of state for commerce and industry, said although there had been no formal talks with the BJP over number of seats that would be given to Apna Dal (S) yet, number of seats was not a matter of concern as both the parties had one goal to form an effective and strong government in Uttar Pradesh.

“For this, Apna Dal (S) is activating a total of 16 ancillary units of the organisation and the workers working under them will also be trained in the coming weeks,” she said while speaking to media persons here.

She further claimed that the alliance would be kept intact with complete integrity and honesty. “Both the parties will make collective efforts by rising above personal gains and we will get more seats as compared to 2017 elections in the upcoming UP assembly elections,” she said.

On the issue of family dispute, Apna Dal (S) chief said, “I visit Kanpur every month to meet my mother. It is my personal effort and that of the party that she dons the role of the mentor and we all await her decision.”

Giving the victory mantra to her party workers, Anupriya asked them to make the party strong at booth level as only then the target of “Mission 2022” would be achieved. Teams of 15 workers should be formed at each booth, she said.

Applauding efforts of PM Narendra Modi in the field of social justice, the minister said the work of the government needed to be taken to the common man. She also said that Apna Dal (S) would play a decisive role in 2022 UP assembly election.