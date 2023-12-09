Apna Dal Balihari announces unconditional alliance with JD(U)

VARANASI: Apna Dal Balihari Party (ADBP) has entered into an unconditional alliance with the Janata Dal (United) - JD(U), according to Ravindra Nath Dwivedi, the national president of the party’s intellectual wing. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (HT FILE PHOTO)

Dwivedi said, “Apna Dal Balihari Party (ADBP) has forged an unconditional alliance with the JD-U. Workers and leaders of the ADBP will actively participate in the public meeting that Nitish Ji is scheduled to address in Rohania on December 24. We will share the stage with Nitish Kumar Ji.”

During a visit to Rohania, Dwivedi, along with JD(U) leader Shravan Kumar, finalised the rally venue. Dwivedi emphasised, “We have an unconditional alliance with the JD(U). Throughout Uttar Pradesh, wherever Nitish holds rallies, ADBP workers will spare no effort in ensuring the success of the rally.”

Dwivedi has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for the rally in Varanasi and actively mobilising like-minded individuals to participate.