Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Armed miscreant loots UCO Bank in Manipur

ByThomas Ngangom
Oct 16, 2024 07:46 PM IST

The CCTV footage from inside the bank showed a masked man wearing a cap, forcing an unarmed security guard and bank officials to guide him inside the bank at gunpoint

Unknown armed miscreants, wearing face masks, looted the public sector United Commercial Bank (UCO)’s Kakching branch in Manipur’s Kakching district at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Police said approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakhs in cash was looted. (Representational image)
Police said approximately 6 lakhs in cash was looted.

The CCTV footage from inside the bank showed a masked man wearing a cap, forcing an unarmed security guard and bank officials to guide him inside the bank at gunpoint.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Kakching district police, approximately 6 lakhs in cash was looted. A police team, led by the additional superintendent of police of Kakching district, rushed to the scene and conducted an investigation to apprehend the armed miscreants.

This is the seventh bank robbery-related case reported in different districts of Manipur, including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul, and Imphal West, since the start of ethnic violence on May 3 last year.

When contacted, the Kakching police control room said that the investigation is ongoing to apprehend those involved in the incident.

