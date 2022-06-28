Army man found involved in Agnipath protests sent to jail
An army man posted in Punjab as Lance Naik with the 25 Rajput Regiment was arrested and brought to Agra on Tuesday for running a social media group which allegedly fuelled the violent protest on June 17 in the Malpura area of Agra against Agnipath, the new recruitment scheme for Indian armed forces. The accused was sent to jail on court order today.
The arrested army man Guman Singh hails from village Mondai in Karoli district in Rajasthan and was allegedly operating the Whatsapp group from Fazilka in Punjab, where he was posted. The police said initial investigations suggested that Guman Singh was disturbed because his brother had passed the initial rounds for recruitment in the armed forces under the old recruitment scheme but all came to waste with the introduction of the new recruitment scheme.
The accused had allegedly issued life threats against union defence minister Rajnath Singh and had posted provocative messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media group named ‘Inqilab Zindabad’, which was found instrumental in fuelling violent protests in Agra on June 17.
“One such protest was held on the same day in Malpura area of Agra wherein a police jeep was damaged in stone-pelting, the roadside railing was uprooted and railway property was damaged by the angry mob lodging protest on and around Gwalior Road,” informed Satyajeet Gupta, Superintendent of Police Rural (Agra West), during a press conference held at police lines on Tuesday.
“A case was registered at Malpura police station, and arrests were made. During investigations, police came across a mobile of one of the arrested youth which had a social media group named ‘Inqilab Zindabad’ wherein provocative messages asking youth to damage government buses, and trains were made to oppose the Agnipath scheme,” stated Gupta.
The police said there were many admins of the group, but one admin was found to be much more vocal and had been filing objectionable audio and text messages regularly. “He was claiming that despite being in the army, he was protesting the new recruitment scheme. He urged the aspirants to come on the road and lodge their protest by burning buses, trains and damaging government property,” informed Gupta.
“We traced the army man and contacted local military intelligence in Agra. It was revealed that these provocative posts were made by Guman Singh, who was posted as Lance Naik with the Rajput Regiment at Fazilka in Punjab. The unit commander in Punjab was contacted, and an arrest warrant was obtained from the court by Agra police,” Gupta added.
“The commanding officer of the unit in Punjab was also alerted and they initiated a court of enquiry against Guman Singh. The accused was handed over to Agra police and was brought to Agra and presented before the court on Tuesday,” SP Rural (Agra West) stated.
Gupta said the Whatsapp group formed in the name of ‘Inqilab Zindabad’ had youths from Agra and Jaipur beside those from other districts.
“Around 100 to 150 used to join or leave the group and it had 300 floating members at any given point of time as the protest grew. The Whatsapp group was found instrumental in fuelling violence on Gwalior road within Agra district on June 17,” informed Gupta.
Gupta added that once the involvement of the army man emerged the police were extra cautious and carried out further investigations before going for the arrest.
“During the preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the younger brother of Guman Singh had passed initial rounds for army recruitment through the old recruitment scheme but his plans were jeopardised because of the introduction of the Agnipath scheme and this prompted Guman Singh to organize a protest through social media by posting provocative messages,” informed Gupta.
“We have forwarded the mobile of the accused to the forensic lab to ascertain others involved,” stated Gupta.
Helicopter services now open for tourists in Ladakh
The Ladakh UT administration has thrown open helicopter service for tourists visiting the region known for its natural beauty. “The first batch of tourists availed heli-service in Ladakh as the administration opens the service for tourists and visitors, in general,” said an official spokesperson. The administration has opened the services with two choppers, a five-seater B-3 chopper and a larger Mi-172.
Himachal government working to modernise, strengthen police: Jai Ram
The state government is committed towards modernising and strengthening the police force to ensure professional and effective policing, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday. He was virtually inaugurating and laying stones for 43 projects of the police department worth ₹160 crore from Shimla on Wednesday. He also announced upgradation of Police Post, Sanjauli, to police station. He said last year the state government had provided 394 vehicles to the police department.
Two held with 151g heroin in Yamunanagar
Two bike-borne men were arrested with 151g heroin in Sector 17 on Wednesday. The accused Tarun of Yamunanagar and Lakhwinder of Ambala were in possession of 101.5g and 50g of the contraband, respectively. Cell in-charge Rakesh said, “The accused had recently returned from abroad and had rented an accommodation in Sector 17. They were on their way to deliver drugs to Mustafabad, when they were arrested, following a tip off.”
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
