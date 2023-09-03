Artists explore Gori Bibi’s Tomb for morning sketching session

LUCKNOW: City-based artists and heritage enthusiasts gathered at the crack of dawn on Sunday for a unique photo cum art walk. The Sunday rendezvous marked the second installment of these enthralling photowalks. (HT Photo)

The artistic morning stroll was a collaborative effort between Lucknow Bioscope, a local association dedicated to promoting the arts, and the Lucknow chapter of Urban Sketchers, a global community of artists who find inspiration in creating on the move.

The Sunday rendezvous marked the second installment of these enthralling photowalks, and the turnout was remarkable, considering the early hour. The gathering point was the iconic La Martinière College, from where the eager participants were led to the historical tomb of Boulon Lise, affectionately known as Gori Bibi.

Guiding this artistic expedition was Tauheed Haider, an architect, muralist, and production designer, who also boasts a portfolio featuring festival space designs for numerous Sanatkada events.

On the occasion, Haider, a founder and coordinator of the Lucknow chapter of Urban Sketchers, shared his vision for these photowalks: “Our mission with these photowalks is to elevate the artistic, storytelling, and educational aspects of on-location drawing, fostering its practice and connecting like-minded individuals worldwide who revel in sketching the world around them.”

The chosen destination for this delightful escapade was the tomb of Boulon Lise, an intriguing historical figure who shared a close friendship with Claude Martin, a French soldier associated with the British East India Company and the visionary founder of the esteemed La Martinière schools. Lise’s lineage traced back to Nawab Fazal Khan Bahadur, the grandchild of a prominent official in Aurangzeb’s court.

This intricate burial site, nestled conveniently close to Claude Martin’s own resting place, has recently undergone meticulous renovations under the aegis of college principal Carlyle Macfarland.

In a vibrant display of artistic camaraderie, numerous artists armed with cameras, notebooks, pens, and paints converged on the lush lawns and steps of the tomb. There, they immersed themselves in capturing their artistic interpretations of the splendid architecture that surrounded them.

