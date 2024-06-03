Arunachal man burnt alive as car catches fire after accident: Police

A 30-year-old man from Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district was burnt alive inside his car after the vehicle met with an accident on Sunday night, police said. The car rammed into a tractor coming from the opposite direction. (Representative Image)

Police said that the incident happened at Meka area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Roing town at around 10pm on Sunday and his charred body was later recovered.

The deceased, identified as Jeevan Lakra, a resident of Dambuk, was traveling to Roing in his vehicle when it rammed into a tractor coming from the opposite direction, police said. Moments later, the vehicle caught fire and Lakra was unable to get out. He died on the spot.

Police said the fire brigade team managed to open the doors by breaking the glasses. The driver was unconscious, and his body was severely burnt. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead,” a police official said.

Lakra’s family, however, alleged that his death could be a conspiracy. Police said that they are investigating the matter, but no case has been registered yet.

“We have sent the body for postmortem and the reason behind the death will be clear once we get the report,” said the police official.