Arunachal Pradesh: Man arrested for attacking two people with machete over fish

One man has been arrested for allegedly attacking two people with a machete after they refused to give him fish on credit at a market in Banderdewa along the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border on Wednesday evening. Representational image.

According to an FIR filed by the shop owner, the accused, identified as Phassang Niya (56), arrived at a fish shop around 6:30pm and allegedly demanded 3 kg of fish for free.

When the shopkeepers refused, Niya took out a sharp-edged machete and allegedly attacked Arun Hazarika, the worker, and Utpal Das, the complainant and shop owner, leaving Hazarika with grievous injuries on his forehead and Das with wounds on his ribs.

Naharlagun superintendent of police, Mihin Gambo, told HT that Niya was arrested shortly after the incident, and the victims are undergoing treatment at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Naharlagun.

“I have spoken to the Lakhimpur SP for coordination and to ensure peace and tranquillity in both states,” Gambo said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The accused is a native of Pallang Village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, while both the victims are from Assam.

A case under Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) has been registered against Niya.