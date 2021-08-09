As Covid cases decline in Odisha, technical institutes set to reopen

All technical institutes in Odisha, including engineering colleges and industrial technical institutes, reopened on Monday after remaining closed for around six months due to the Covid pandemic.

The state, for the first time in over four months, reported the number of Covid cases in three digits, a huge drop from the number of cases in May, when the second wave peaked. On Monday, Odisha reported 886 cases in the last 24 hours. On May 22, Odisha had reported 12,852 cases, its highest during the second wave.

The state has around 200 technical institutes offering courses like MBA, MCA and engineering, while the number of ITI and diploma institutes is around 700.

Odisha technical education minister Premananda Nayak said final year classes will resume on Monday with Covid protocols. “We will decide later on the resumption of other classes,” said Nayak.

Nayak said physical classes would be held in regular manner to cover all chapters of the syllabus irrespective of coverage of some chapters by online mode. “Whenever possible, the physical classroom teaching shall be recorded and shared with absentee students. Teachers/staff/students staying in active containment zones will not come to universities/ colleges. Facemask is mandatory,” he said.

Students and staff have been asked to ensure complete vaccination before rejoining classes. Strict orders have been issued to maintain appropriate Covid protocols like social distancing, wearing of masks.

So far physical sessions for classes 10 and 12 have begun in the state from July 28 while the same for the students of classes 9 and 11 would begin from August 16. The teaching hours for Class 9 and 11 students will be from 9am to 12.30pm excluding Sundays and public holidays.

Classes for Post Graduate (PG) first year and Under Graduate (UG) and pre-Final year students would also open for physical classroom teaching from August 16 along with hostels.