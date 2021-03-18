IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / As Covid cases surge, ACS asks dist officials to take strict measures
HT Image
HT Image
others

As Covid cases surge, ACS asks dist officials to take strict measures

Nodal officer of Varanasi additional chief secretary agriculture Dr Devesh Chaturvedi on Thursday instructed chief medical officer and district surveillance officer to take strict precautionary measures in view of surging Covid-19 cases
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:03 PM IST

Nodal officer of Varanasi additional chief secretary agriculture Dr Devesh Chaturvedi on Thursday instructed chief medical officer and district surveillance officer to take strict precautionary measures in view of surging Covid-19 cases.

He also instructed the administrative and police officials to enforce mask wearing and social distancing with immediate effect. Steps required to stop gathering of crowd should also be taken, he said.

During a meeting with top administrative and medical officials, Chaturvedi instructed CMO Dr VB Singh that people who are over 45 years with co morbidities and those above 60 years should get vaccinated first and then vaccination of more and more people should be ensured.

Dr Chaturvedi said the people who missed the second dose of Covid vaccine should be traced through command control centre and given the jab otherwise the vaccine will be ineffective.

He said screening of people coming from Maharashtra should be done at railway station and airport in Varanasi and antigen and RTPCR test of people with Covid symptoms should be done. Such people should be kept in home quarantine.

He also instructed district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma to make the monitoring committees fully functional so that people could be alerted and spread of Covid-19 could be prevented by identifying the patients and providing them treatment.

From the last week of March 2020 till date, a total 22,112 people were tested Covid positive in the district. Of them 21,638 have been cured, 377 died and 97 are active cases in the district.

Out of 97, 11 were tested positive during the last 24 hours and they are under treatment, said Dr VB Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Since March 17, J&K’s Kashmir division has been witnessing over 100 daily cases. (Representational photo)
Since March 17, J&K’s Kashmir division has been witnessing over 100 daily cases. (Representational photo)
others

140 more test Covid positive, 1 dies in J&K

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar/jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Officials said that as many as 115 positive cases, including 33 travellers, were reported from Kashmir division while 25 from Jammu division.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre unveiled <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,08,621 crore budget of Jammu and Kashmir for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha on March 17. (Representational photo)
The Centre unveiled 1,08,621 crore budget of Jammu and Kashmir for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha on March 17. (Representational photo)
others

Apex trade body hails J&K budget

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Jammu-based Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the sops and provisions given in the budget for the industries and commerce sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress legislators staging a walkout from the Himachal Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Congress legislators staging a walkout from the Himachal Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)
others

Question hour: Himachal earned 2,831.5cr from VAT on petrol, diesel

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:34 PM IST
In the last three years up to January 31, 2021, a total of 238 cases of narcotic smuggling were registered in the hill state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur lays a wreath over the mortal remains of Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur lays a wreath over the mortal remains of Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
others

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma cremated with state honours

By HT Correspondent, Shimla/dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Sharma’s mortal remains were brought to his native village Jalpehar in Mandi early on Thursday morning where hundreds of people turned up to pay tributes to their leader
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Lucknow records its highest single-day vaccination count

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:44 PM IST
A total of 15,607 beneficiaries took the Covid vaccine jab in the state capital on Thursday, the highest single-day figure in Lucknow since vaccination began on January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AIIMS faculty facing termination charge, quits

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
Ruchir Kumar ruchirkumar@hindustantimes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Minor among 2 held for molesting women while stealing their phones

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
PUNE A minor boy was among two people apprehended by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for molesting women and stealing their phones in Wakad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

As Covid cases surge, ACS asks dist officials to take strict measures

By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Nodal officer of Varanasi additional chief secretary agriculture Dr Devesh Chaturvedi on Thursday instructed chief medical officer and district surveillance officer to take strict precautionary measures in view of surging Covid-19 cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Liquor haul: After Tejashwi turns heat, police move court for arrest of minister’s brother

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Muzaffarpur Amid unrelenting pressure from leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav who has been demanding the arrest of land and revenue minister Ram Surat Kumar’s brother in whose school a huge liquor consignment was seized in November last year, the Muzaffarpur police on Wednesday moved a local court seeking an arrest warrant for the absconding accused in the case, which includes Hanslal Rai, the minister’s brother
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Allegations of fraud against Salman, Satish Kaushik: Spl court asks police to submit report

By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Alleging fraud by film-maker Satish Kaushik and actor Salman Khan, one Lal Bihari Mritak, on whose life Hindi movie “Kaagaz” was made, on Wednesday filed an application in the court of special judge Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Azamgarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Realtor in police custody for allegedly cheating 66-year-old of 1.9 crore

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:58 PM IST
PUNE A realtor was arrested by Pune police on Wednesday for allegedly duping a 66-year-old of 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

118 cr estimate sent for incomplete Begum Bazaar ROB

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Starting its efforts again to complete the remaining work of Begum Bazaar railway over bridge (ROB) here, the UP State Bridge Corporation has sent a fresh estimate of 118 crore to the state government for approval, say officials privy to the development
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No records of CCTV cameras at police stations, reveals RTI

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:53 PM IST
An RTI plea filed by a lawyer has revealed that there is no record of CCTV footage available in police stations of Prayagraj
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Woman robbed of jewellery worth 1 lakh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:49 PM IST
PUNE A 70-year-old woman was robbed by two men who took her to a locality in Rasta peth with a false promise of “free medicine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘No Covid deaths in Prayagraj in over 5 weeks’

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Despite the recent spike in corona cases in different parts of the country, Sangam city has not reported any deaths due to Covid-19 infection in the past over 35 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP