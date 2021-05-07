‘As performers we have to entertain the masses’

Actor Ravi Sah who has been involved with projects like ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, ‘Paan Singh Tomar’, ‘Life of an Outcast’ and ‘Jamtara’ has seen the highs and lows of life.

“Initially, it was really tough to survive as I had left everything to follow my passion for acting. Once the benchmark for me was playing the lead and that did happen. But soon I realised that it’s just not enough. Infact playing a protagonist was the real accomplishment. Thankfully, today I have reached there. So, for me this means I have arrived on the scene,” said the versatile actor who was all set to shoot in Lucknow before the second Covid wave began.

“I am super selective and try my level best to take up roles that help me challenge my craft. That’s what makes me happy at the end of the day. I ask filmmakers to give me roles where I have scope to add my nuances to the characters and today the result is there in front of us. Keval’s role in ‘Raat Akeli…’ won me many accolades and all my hard work was paid off,” he said.

Ravi is awaiting the release of his new OTT series.

“Thankfully it was all set for streaming else like many other projects it would have been put on hold due to alarming rise in Covid cases,” he said.

“It’s actually a very low and sad phase that our country is presently going through. As an industry we are doing our best to support (people) and as performers it’s our job to entertain the masses. We are trying to do that too,” he said.

His series ‘Crime Next Door’ is slated for this month and as the name suggests it’s a crime thriller drama directed by Deepankar Prakash. I play the lead. I am essaying the role of an investigating officer who is caught in a series of mishaps. I was supposed to start another series as well as a couple of other projects but now all of it will resume once things are back to normal,” said the actor who was born in Purnia, Bihar.