ASI shuts Diwan-e-aam for tourists after cracks appear in its structure

AGRA The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has closed the iconic Diwan-e-aam structure in the Agra Fort, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage monument, for tourists after cracks appeared in its arches, walls, roof, and pillars. The affected area has been barricaded to avoid any harm to the tourists.

The development comes just a few days after a cultural event was organised in the Agra Fort for G20 delegates. “It is too early to ascertain the reason behind the cracks. Such crevices have been seen in the past as well but they are appearing more progressive this time. The structure requires monitoring and assessment,” said an ASI official.

One of the most visited tourist attractions in Agra, the Diwan-e-aam was used by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan to hold public meetings with the people and attend to their problems. Of late, the space around the Diwan-e-aam structure has hosted several cultural events. Recently, on February 11, the Agra administration had organised a cultural event on the premises of the Agra Fort to welcome the G20 delegates. Union minister Smriti Irani was also among the attendees of the event.

In this backdrop, cracks appearing in the historic structure have raised many eyebrows as a section feels that decibel levels should be kept in check while organising events in the five-century-old monument. According to experts, sound levels of over 40 decibels may have caused the harm.

When queried on the issue, Raj Kumar Patel, the superintending archaeologist for ASI, Agra Circle, said, “Yes, cracks have appeared in the structure but such splits were noticed and recorded in the Diwan-e-aam in the past as well... We have started monitoring and assessing these cracks. The ASI will study the pattern before reaching any conclusion. We always keep eye on the structural changes and ensure that even the slightest of change isn’t overlooked. This helps in the proper upkeep of our rich heritage.”

