Amit Shah’s visit to Assam postponed to May 26 amid Manipur violence

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state has been postponed from 11 May to 26 May amid the Manipur unrest. Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Shah’s visit was planned as a part of the Assam government’s celebration of completing two years in power. On May 10 the CM Sarma-led government will complete two years in the office in the largest northeastern state by population.

Meanwhile, as part of the celebration on May 26, the Assam government will hand over appointment letters to 45,000 new recruits, Sarma said.

Also Read: Over 2,000 people evacuated from violence-hit Manipur

He said various departments, including police, forest, excise, education and others, have conducted examinations for various posts in the state and they have been asked to prepare the appointment letters which will be distributed on May 26. The new recruits will join on June 1, Sarma said.

After days of campaigns for the Karnataka election, Sarma returned to Assam on Monday and addressed the press.

Sarma, who addressed a press briefing after returning to the state days after campaigning for upcoming Karnataka polls, said that Assam has sheltered over 2000 families of migrated Manipur residents due to the ongoing unrest in the state. The local administration is providing migrants with adequate food, shelter and security, he added.

“We have provided safe shelter to around 2000 families of Manipur, most of them are from the Jiribam district. We are hopeful that they will start returning home from tomorrow because normalcy is returning there (in Manipur),” Sarma said.

Over 13,000 people have been displaced and at least 54 killed in violence-hit Manipur after clashes broke out earlier this month between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in the north-eastern state.

The officials of the Cachar district administration said that so far eight shelter camps have been made in the Lakhipur area while some temporary camps are also there in the Sonai assembly constituency. Authorities have relocated over 2,250 residents from violence-hit Manipur to Assam in the past three days, with around 300 of them moving towards Mizoram, according to the Cachar district administration.

Also Read: Manipur CM Biren Singh’s appeal as ‘around 60 innocent people’ killed in violence

Cachar district deputy commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha on Sunday told HT that they are providing adequate food and water to the refugees. The police department is providing adequate security and senior officials are visiting the camps, he said.

Meanwhile, Md. Achab Uddin, MLA from Jiribam on Saturday visited the areas of Assam where Manipur residents have shifted. He said that they left their homes mostly because of rumours. “I visited the disturbed areas, there was not much violence. People were afraid that violence from Churachandpur and surrounding areas may spread there,” he said.

The Manipur MLA said that things are getting normal in the state. The Indian army and other security forces are dealing with the situation efficiently and the people who migrated, will be able to return home in a few days.

On Sunday, former Lakhipur MLA, Rajdeep Goala visited the camps and arranged additional food and water to the camps. He said that apart from the adequate supply of essentials by the government, local NGOs are supporting the migrants.