FIR against Assam MP Ajit Bhuyan, bureaucrats for alleged misuse of MPLADS funds

The chief minister’s special vigilance cell (CM’s SVC) in Assam has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Independent Rajya Sabha member from the state, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, four state civil service officials and nine others for alleged misuse of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds, officials said on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. (Video grab/SANSAD TV)

“Based on information collected after preliminary inquiries, we lodged the case against Bhuyan and others under several provisions of Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act and some state legislations,” said Rosie Kalita, superintendent of police of the CM’s SVC.

The allegations of misuse of MPLADS funds against Bhuyan had surfaced in February this year within days after the former journalist accused chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of misuse of government funds and financial irregularities in businesses run by his family members and close associates.

In February, residents at Rangia in Kamrup Rural district had alleged embezzlement of funds in construction of three roads by Bhuyan. They alleged that the MP had siphoned off funds in cahoots with a few Assam civil service (ACS) officers.

After initial investigations, four ACS officers were suspended last month for their alleged role in the case. Police say they have sufficient evidence against Bhuyan and all other accused to take the case forward.

The FIR has been lodged for several charges including criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, providing wrong information, cheating etc.

“Instead of answering my questions regarding mismanagement and misappropriation of finances by an establishment run by his (Himanta Biswa Sarma’s) family, he activated the CM vigilance cell against me,” Bhuyan said in February after the preliminary probe began.

He didn’t respond to calls seeking his reaction following lodging of the FIR.

Bhuyan’s Rajya Sabha candidature was supported by the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

