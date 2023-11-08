Assam Congress MLA arrested for remarks against Hindu priests, draws ire from own party

Opposition Congress legislator from Assam’s Goalpara district, Aftabuddin Mollah, has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu priests and saints. He was arrested from Guwahati late on Tuesday, according to the police. Assam Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah.

Mollah allegedly made the remarks during an event in Goalpara on November 4 and several people across faiths condemned it.

Deepak Kumar Das, a resident of Barpeta district, had lodged an FIR against him at Dispur police station of Guwahati.

Based on the FIR, the Guwahati Police registered a case against Mollah under sections 295A (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153A1/b (any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes) and 505/2 (offence against any place of worship) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that Mollah will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

“We have arrested him under relevant IPC sections,” the police confirmed.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora had issued a show cause notice against Mollah on November 5 over the remarks.

“On the 4th of November 2023, at a public meeting held in Goalpara district, you delivered a highly obnoxious comment in your speech about priests, namgharias and saints, which has drawn strongly reactions from the people of Assam,” Bora wrote.

Stating that the Congress party does not support such remarks, Bora further wrote, “I am extremely unhappy and ask you to withdraw your statement and seek a public apology in front of the media immediately.”

The Congress party is yet to comment on the arrest.

