Assam: Congress moves EC against BJP MLA for allegedly threatening voters

GUWAHATI: The Congress party in Assam on Wednesday filed a complaint with the State Election Commission, demanding action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Digboi, Suren Phukan, for allegedly threatening voters that they would be denied benefits of government schemes if they didn’t vote for a ruling party candidate in the upcoming panchayat polls. A video surfaced where BJP MLA Suren Phukan purportedly urged voters to vote for a candidate from his party if they want to get benefits of government schemes. (Representational image)

The move comes after a video surfaced where Phukan purportedly urged voters to vote for a candidate from his party if they want to get benefits of government schemes.

“I am the main authority in this area...If someone else wins, why will I give them schemes? If anyone of those two (other candidates in fray) wins, she won’t be able to give anything to voters as they don’t have a local MLA or are in power,” he says in the video, addressing a gathering.

When contacted, Phukan admitted that it was his voice in the video. However, he said, “The video didn’t show what I had said before and after that alleged statement. I was talking about an independent woman candidate who won last time and was found siphoning money of a particular scheme meant for 71 families. I was telling voters that if she is elected again, she will do the same and voters won’t benefit.”

On Wednesday, Congress legislator and leader of opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia, urged the state election commission to probe the allegation of Phukan threatening to deny voters benefits of government schemes and take appropriate action.

“I request you to kindly look into the matter...I urge you to take action (against Phukan) in order to ensure that democracy is alive,” Saikia said in his letter to the Election Commission.

The Congress leader added that even chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has violated the model code of conduct by announcing creation of 10 new co-districts in the state this week and announcing ₹1 crore in grant to a religious organisation in Nalbari district.

Panchayat polls in Assam are to be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7 and counting of votes will take place on May 11. A total of 6,981 candidates are in the fray.