Assam gas leak: PCB serves show-cause notice to ONGC for unauthorised operations

Silchar: The Assam Pollution Control Board (PCBA) has issued a show-cause notice to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for operating their activities in Sivasagar district without proper environmental clearances following the natural gas leak from ONGC’s Rudrasagar oilfield that began on June 12. Nearly 350 families were shifted to other places after the natural gas leak from ONGC’s Rudrasagar oilfield that began on June 12.

Nearly 350 families were shifted to other places after authorities failed to control the situation after the gas leak, prompting chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to suggest the company seal the well permanently.

A special team from the United States was called, and the team reached Assam last Friday. The ONGC authorities on Sunday informed them that the flow of the gas leak has been slowed down, and additional machines have been brought to seal the well permanently.

PCBA on June 21 issued a notice accusing ONGC of operating Well No. 147 at Bhatiapar–Barichuk in the Rudrasagar oilfield without securing the mandatory Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) under multiple environmental legislations.

According to PCBA, the ONGC has violated the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Hazardous and Other Wastes Rules, 2016.

Calling it a serious breach, PCBA said, “This notice reinforces the principle that no entity is exempt from environmental compliance, regardless of its size or status.”

ONGC has been given 15 days to respond, failing which legal action, including penalties and Environmental Compensation Fines (ECFs) may be initiated under a 2019 National Green Tribunal order.

According to PCBA, the ONGC authorities were advised to obtain the necessary environmental permissions in the past, but the instructions were allegedly ignored.

PCBA said that the notice was issued after a recent inspection and during a visit, the special team found uncontrolled gas emissions from the well in Sivasagar, heightening concerns over environmental degradation and public health hazards.

ONGC confirmed that gas pressure had significantly dropped and preparations had begun to seal the well.

“The noticeable reduction in gas pressure is a positive sign. Our teams, along with international experts, are now focused on the final capping operation,” ONGC said in a statement.

Officials said that ONGC’s Regional Crisis Management Team (RCMT) and the US experts are overseeing the operation round-the-clock and an extra-long boom crane was brought from Guwahati to remove tubings stacked on the rig, a crucial step in clearing the site for final sealing.