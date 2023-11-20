Assam man, 47, arrested for repeatedly raping neighbour’s 9-yr-old daughter: Cop

SILCHAR: A 47-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly raping his neighbour’s 9-year-old daughter on at least three occasions over the last three weeks, police said on Monday following a complaint by the little girl. Police said the girl did not complain about the rape because she was afraid the rapist would hurt her family (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Joseph Keivom, the police officer in charge of Katigorah police station, said the accused was arrested from a location close to his house hours after the family filed a first information report (FIR) against him.

“The family alleged that the minor girl was raped multiple times. We are conducting the mandatory medical checkups and will record her statement,” Keivom said.

He said a case was registered on the family’s complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and 376 AB (rape of a minor under twelve years of age).

According to the girl’s father, the accused first called the girl to his house on November 8 and raped her. “He raped her again on November 10 and 12 and threatened to kill her family if she dared to speak about the rape to anyone,” he said.

The nine-year-old didn’t say a word about the rape to her parents. But she fell sick, possibly due to the assault.

Her mother said she started suffering from an acute stomachache and at one point, she started bleeding. “We took her to a hospital and during treatment, she told us the entire incident,” the mother said.

As word of the crime spread on Monday, angry residents of the area staged a protest to demand strict punishment for the accused.

Keviom said the accused was arrested and will be produced before the local court on Tuesday.