Assam man arrested in Nagaon for circulating edited video on Zubeen Garg’s death

Silchar: A 27-year-old man from Assam’s Nagaon district has been arrested for allegedly uploading a doctored and inflammatory video on social media related to the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrest on X (formerly Twitter), identifying the accused as Md Injamul Hoque, a resident of Telia Bebejia under Juria Police Station in Nagaon. According to Sarma, Hoque had uploaded the video from his Facebook account named SK Ahmad on October 15.

“During interrogation, he admitted to uploading the video himself. He stated that he had obtained the original clip from an OTT platform and added inflammatory remarks through editing before posting it,” Sarma said.

According to police, the video contained manipulated visuals from a yacht party in Singapore that Zubeen attended before his death. Hoque allegedly added provocative commentary that could incite public unrest.

The video went viral soon after it was uploaded, prompting authorities to trace its source and take swift action. Police said the case is being handled with zero tolerance for misinformation, particularly involving sensitive matters.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, allegedly after a swimming-related incident, just a day before his scheduled performance at the Northeast India Festival.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently stated that preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play and that the case is being handled under Singapore’s Coroners Act, 2010. SPF officials have urged the public not to speculate or circulate unverified information while the investigation continues.

Swapnaneel Deka, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Nagaon, said that strict monitoring of social media platforms will continue to curb the spread of misinformation related to Zubeen Garg’s death.