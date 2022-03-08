Assam man held for killing wife over dowry
Silchar: A 40-year-old man allegedly burnt his wife alive at Moina in Assam’s Karimganj district after her family failed to meet his dowry demands, police said on Tuesday.
Samarjit Basumatari, a local police officer, said the accused, Jamal Uddin, has been booked for murder and under the Dowry Prohibition Act. Basumatari cited the preliminary probe and added Uddin married Khudeja Begum, 29, after his first wife left him and remarried. Uddin remarried around two years back but his second wife stayed at her parents’ home because of the alleged dowry demands. Begum agreed to live with the accused 15 days before she was allegedly murdered.
Basumatari said Uddin’s in-laws have alleged he started demanding dowry immediately after the couple got married. “Khudeja Begum opposed this and stayed at her father’s house. Family members are claiming that Khudeja was killed because of dowry. We are interrogating him [the accused].”
Uddin, a father of five who was arrested on Monday night, killed Begum on Sunday night and buried her half-burnt body. Their neighbours said the couple would fight over dowry. On Sunday night, they sensed something amiss and informed the police, who recovered the body and sent for a post-mortem on Monday.
