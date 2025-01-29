Assam: Man, wanted for attacking woman in Guwahati, injured in police encounter

An alleged criminal on the run was on Wednesday injured during an encounter with the police after being on the run since January 27 for attacking a woman on the streets of Guwahati on January 27. Representational image.

According to the Guwahati deputy commissioner of police Mrinal Deka, the suspect identified as Jwel Khan was caught by a team of police in Hatigaon area of Guwahati around 1:30am on Wednesday, but he attacked the officials with a sharp object.

“He was accompanied by 3-4 men, and they attacked our officials with a machete, injuring two constables. The police fired at them in an act of self-defence. His accomplices, however, managed to flee,” Deka said.

Khan sustained multiple bullet injuries in the lower part of his body and has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), police said.

Khan is a history-sheeter, with several cases of land grabbing and other crimes registered against him, the DCP said. “He is suspected to be part of a criminal gang...we are investigating the matter,” he added.

On January 27, a woman named Ritu Sarma was attacked by Khan and his accomplices after they snatched her valuables. The woman also fractured her hand in the scuffle. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Hatigaon police station.