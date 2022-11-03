Assam: Maulvi arrested, jailed for allegedly raping 7-year-old student

The Assam Police on Wednesday arrested a Maulavi (Islamic religious cleric), 43, from Silchar for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl student.

The incident took place on Saturday (Oct 29), Cachar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta said.

An FIR was lodged by the girl’s mother on Sunday (Oct 30) after noticing their daughter in a traumatized condition.

“We send our daughter for religious studies like any other parents in the Islamic community. That day we noticed her in a traumatized state and she told us that the Maulavi touched her wrongly and also threatened her,” said the rape survivor’s mother.

According to police, a case was registered against the cleric under section 447, 376 AB and 354 of Indian Penal Code along with section 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

Speaking to HT, the SP said that the cleric was on the run after the complaint but the police found and arrested him from the Kanakpur area of Silchar three later on Wednesday (Nov 2).

Upon his arrest, the accused was produced before the district court and was sent to jail based on court proceedings.

Further investigation is going on into the matter and the police officials are recording the statement of the child as well, the SP informed.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a dead body of a minor was recovered from the Third Link Road area of Silchar on Wednesday morning.

SP Mahatta informed that during the initial investigation, it was found that the girl fought with the family members on the previous night and left home in anger.

Her body has been sent for postmortem to find out the reason behind the death. Police are interrogating the family members as well, Mahatta said.

