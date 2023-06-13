Assam: Minor killed, 50 houses damaged as herd of elephants goes on rampage

An eight-year-died boy was killed while two other minors sustained serious injuries after a herd of wild elephants entered a residential area in Assam’s Golaghat and damaged over 50 homes on Sunday, locals claimed. For representational purposes only. (File)

The incident took place at Shyamraipur tea estate in Numaligarh town of Golaghat district on Sunday midnight. Locals told the media that they suddenly realised the presence of elephants and immediately started running away.

“We understand the movements of elephants and it was not the first time they entered our area. Last night when we heard their sound, we started running away but a kid died in the attack,” locals claimed.

“The elephants destroyed over 50 houses and the minor who died was inside one of those houses,” the locals said.

Following the incident, a team of forest department went to Shyamraipur tea estate to take stock of the situation. The body of the deceased child was sent to hospital for postmortem while the two injured kids are undergoing treatment at a government hospital, according to forest department officials.

