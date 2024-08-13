Assam: Missing BJP youth leader found dead, family suspects murder

A youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Assam’s Charaideo district who had gone missing a day earlier, was found dead on Tuesday morning, the police said. Kartik Orang. (Sourced image.)

The person, identified as Kartik Orang, was a resident of Borhat area, and was a former student leader and president of BJP’s Borhat Morcha.

According to his family members, Orang went missing on Monday evening and his corpse was found floating in the Balijan River on Tuesday morning.

“He had gone out around 9pm on Monday and didn’t return home. His mobile phones were also switched off,” the family members said.

They immediately lodged a complaint at the local police station and following which a search operation was launched in the early hours of Tuesday.

“Locals informed us about the floating dead body and later Orang’s family members identified it,” the police said.

The family has alleged that it was a planned murder and demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

“Injury marks visible on his body suggest that he was killed and thrown into the river. We want a proper investigation, and the persons involved in this should be given strict punishment,” they told the media.

The members of BJP Yuva Morcha also claimed that it was a case of murder, and that they will appeal to higher authorities for a proper investigation.

Orang’s body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered. HT reached out to Charaideo superintendent of police Hiranya Kumar Barman, but he refused to talk.