Assam: NGT team finds brick kilns within proposed ESZ of wildlife sanctuary

A joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found several brick kilns set up within the proposed eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (PWS), which has the highest density of the endangered one-horned rhinos in the country. A one-horned rhinoceros grazes in a field at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. (AP File Photo)

The committee, comprising senior central and Assam government officials, was constituted in August this year following a complaint by several persons in October 2023 alleging that an industrialist had created an industrial zone in two blocks of the PWS and was trying to set up a brick kiln using coal as fuel. It submitted its report on November 4.

The Union Environment Ministry secretary, member secretary of Assam State Pollution Control Board, representative of Central Pollution Control Board and the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) Assam are part of the committee. The Central Pollution Control Board was made the nodal agency for the committee for coordination and compliance.

“That site was visited on October 18 by a joint committee, which found a number of brick kilns and other establishments like resorts, hotels etc., located near the periphery of PWS,” stated an order issued by judicial member justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad of NGT’s principal bench in New Delhi on November 5.

During its visit to the site, the committee found one brick kiln located 892 metres from the boundary of PWS, two other brick kilns were found set up at 374 metres and 536 metres, respectively, from the wildlife sanctuary’s boundary. The committee also found a large resort located around 820 metres from the PWS boundary.

As per a Supreme Court direction in June 2022, all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries falling under protected forests are to earmark a minimum distance of 1km as ESZ and mining and setting of any permanent structures are prohibited within that area.

In its report, the committee asked NGT to direct authorities to declare the ESZ of PWS “after rationalisation of the boundary” and the approval of Supreme Court, as the matter is subjudice. It also recommended shifting, closure and regulation of prohibited activities and industries from the ESZ.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, the NGT decided to implead both Union and Assam ministries of environment, forest and climate change, principal chief conservator of forest (Assam), the state as well as central pollution control boards and the owners of the three brick kilns named in the report, as respondents.

Issuing notices to all the above respondents, the NGT bench directed them to submit responses within two weeks and transferred the original petition in the present case to the eastern zone bench in Kolkata for further proceedings. Next hearing of the case is listed on December 10.

Declared a wildlife sanctuary in March 1998, the 3,880-hectare Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is rich in biodiversity. Located 55km east of Guwahati, it is home to more than 100 hundred one-horned rhinos, around 300 wild buffaloes, leopards, deer, pangolins, wild boars and several migratory birds.