‘Assam officer arrested for amassing 100 crore in nearly two decades’: Police

An Assam civil services (ACS) officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly amassing property valued at over ₹100 crore by illegal means over a period of around two decades, according to a police statement.

Saibar Rahman, an ACS officer of 2002 batch, is alleged to have 89 land plots worth over ₹100 crore in his name and in the names of his two wives along with movable and immovable assets valued at ₹6.38 crore.

According to the statement, investigation against the 48-year-old was initiated by the chief minister’s special vigilance cell following complaints that Rahman had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“He was unable to satisfactorily account for how he could amass the pecuniary resources/assets or properties disproportionate to his known sources of income,” the statement read.

Police have registered a case under sections 420, 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 13(1)(b)/2 (c) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2019. Further investigations are on.