Three arrested over charges of abduction and rape of minor girl in Assam: Police

Three persons, all aged 22 years, were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Badarpur area.

The minor girl continues to be critical in the hospital, family members said.

According to police, they received a complaint from the minor girl’s family members on Tuesday and a search operation was immediately launched.

“We arrested two initially and the prime accused was nabbed on Thursday evening,” an official said.

According to the complaint lodged by the family members, the minor girl was alone at home when the three persons forcibly entered the house and abducted her.

The minor girl was found unconscious at an abandoned place on Tuesday afternoon after which she was taken to a local hospital.

On gaining consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her parents and officials.

The family members alleged that she was bleeding and there were marks of torture on the minor girl’s body.

The prime accused was caught by police with the help of locals.

Cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the main accused and his two friends.

They will be produced in court soon and the statements of the minor girl will be recorded once she recovers, police officials said.