Out on bail, man allegedly drugs, then rapes minor daughter in Bihar: Police

A man allegedly raped his 14-year-old daughter after giving her drugs in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Monday, police officials said. The accused is a history sheeter and is wanted in several cases of rape, assault, arms act and excise act. (Representative file image)

According to police, the parents had given their daughter sweets laced with cannabis, police said.

The incident had taken place on Sunday night but came to light on Monday noon when the girl woke up and raised an alarm on the roof of the house after which she was rescued by the neighbours.

After being rescued by the neighbours, the girl reached Ramgarh police station with her mother where a case was registered against father under section 4 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act and section 376 (f) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), station house officer (SHO) sub inspector Ram Kalyan Yadav said on Tuesday.

The mother in her statement before police, said she agreed to help her husband in committing the crime after he assured to give her a golden chain and neckless.

The girl was sent to the district hospital at Bhabua for medical examination.

The accused was arrested from Kisanpura village on Monday night. He will be sent to jail on Tuesday, police said.

Last month, he was released on bail.