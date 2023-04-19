Liberian man held for raping 22-year-old foreign student in Khanna

The Khanna Police have arrested a foreign national for allegedly raping a 22-year woman from Zimbabwe, currently pursuing her studies in a Mandi Gobindgarh institute. The Khanna Police have arrested a Liberian man for allegedly raping a 22-year student from Zimbabwe, currently pursuing her studies in a Mandi Gobindgarh institute. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Promise Worzeen Klehkleh of Liberia and was currently living in Khanna. He is a student at another Mandi Gobindgarh institute. The accused was produced in a local court on Wednesday and has been sent to police remand. The accused allegedly came close to her on the pretext of helping her with cooking food and forced himself on her. The victim, who lived in a rented accommodation in Khanna City, in her complaint to the police on Tuesday said that the accused lives in a rented accommodation in the same colony and had invited her to his brother’s room on Tuesday evening. They both were consuming alcohol when she entered their room.

She added that she refused their offers to join them. She said that she went to the kitchen to cook food for herself, adding that the accused came to the kitchen and started molesting her. She added that despite her resistance, the accused did not back off and started forcing himself on her.

She said the accused followed her to her room even after she came back to her home.

Station house officer Sanjeev Kapoor said that a case under Section 376(rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Khanna City police station. Police said that both are overseas students pursuing higher education at separate private institutes near Khanna.