Cops start probe into threat to Himanta Biswa Sarma from Khalistani outfit

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Apr 03, 2023 04:50 PM IST

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who founded the group Sikhs for Justice, was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.

SILCHAR: The Assam police have started its probe into the voice message that threatened to harm chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the detention of Khalistan supporters in the state’s prisons, senior police officers said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Himanta Biswa Sarma Twitter)

A case was registered on Sunday after some journalists received a voice message from a person who identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned Sikhs for Justice. Pannu, who founded the group, was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.

“Based on the audio clip of Pannu threatening Assam CM, a case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam,” Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh said in a post on Twitter

Singh said Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heads an unlawful association.

“I have heard his voice in the past while investigating a case during my days in the NIA (National Investigation Agency). I am pretty sure that it is him. So, we have taken this issue very seriously,” Singh told the media.

In the audio clip, a person can be heard saying: “Pro-Khalistan supporters (Sikhs) imprisoned in Assam are being tortured. Listen very carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime and Modi. Sarma do not fall prey to this violence. We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sharma, if your government tortures and harasses the six, you will be held accountable. The message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice”.

Singh said the threat was being taken very seriously and the central agencies were kept in the loop.

IGP (Law and Order), Assam, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyian said that they have registered a case under the special task force and the investigation is underway. He said that the chief minister’s security has been tightened according to the government’s directive. They are reviewing the security arrangements from time to time.

Over the past month, security agencies have shifted eight aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail. The eight were arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

Topics
amritpal singh assam police chief minister detention director general of police himanta biswa sarma igp investigation modi national security act terrorist voice message + 10 more
amritpal singh assam police chief minister detention director general of police himanta biswa sarma igp investigation modi national security act terrorist voice message
