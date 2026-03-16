Assam polls: ECI orders transfer of ten IAS, IPS officers

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the transfer and fresh postings of five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in Assam as part of preparations for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. Assam will go to the polls on April 9 across all 126 assembly constituencies. (Image sourced from Getty)

The commission directed the state government to implement the transfers with immediate effect to ensure administrative neutrality during the election process and submit a compliance report confirming that the officers have assumed charge at their respective postings by March 17.

According to the orders, the IAS officers posted as district election officers (DEOs) are P Uday Praveen in Kokrajhar, Srishti Singh in Majuli, Kimnei Changsan in Baksa, Madhusudan Nath in Chirang and Jay Vikash in Udalguri.

The IPS officers transferred include Somalin Shubhdarshini as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Majuli, R. Sheetal Kumar as SSP of South Salmara-Mankachar district, Anchal Chauhan as SSP of Sadiya, Sudhakar Singh as SSP of Chirang and Mohan Lal Meena as SSP of Dhemaji.

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The commission also directed that officers transferred out of their current postings should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the electoral process.

Assam will go to the polls on April 9 across all 126 assembly constituencies.

The nomination process for candidates began on Monday and will continue until March 23. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 24, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 26.

Campaigning will be allowed until 5pm on April 7, after which the mandatory 48-hour silence period will come into force before polling.