 Assam: Probe ordered after college principal helps 2 students cheat during exam
Assam: Probe ordered after college principal helps 2 students cheat during exam

Assam: Probe ordered after college principal helps 2 students cheat during exam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 20, 2024 05:07 PM IST

Two students were caught with chits during the Physics exam on Monday and during interrogation, they revealed that the principal had given them the chits

A probe has been ordered after two students were caught using unfair means during their higher secondary examination on Monday in Assam’s Cachar district.

One of them is the nephew of the principal while the other is also a relative. (Representative file photo)
One of them is the nephew of the principal while the other is also a relative. (Representative file photo)

According to the additional district commissioner (ADC), Cachar, Antara Sen, two students were caught with chits during the Physics exam on Monday and during interrogation, they revealed that the principal had given them the chits.

“One of them is the nephew of the principal while the other is also a relative. They said the principal sent them answer sheets, but they were not aware that these were illegal,” Sen said.

After the initial interrogation, the students were allowed to write the examination. However, the principal was called and officials including police interrogated him, Sen said.

“The principal denied the allegations and said that he didn’t even visit the college because his family members were among the examinees at the centre. We are investigating the matter further and if required, a first information report (FIR) will be lodged,” the ADC said.

The principal said that his nephew, who was appearing for the examination, is suffering from epilepsy and the authorities allowed special arrangement for him.

“He has been suffering from the disease since class 4 and this year, he is appearing for class 12 final examination. Given his condition, the authorities permitted him to sit alone in a room for the examination,” he said.

The principal was accused of irregularities during examinations in the past and was removed from the post in 2022 too.

However, he was reinstated later.

Follow Us On