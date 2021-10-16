Home / Cities / Others / Assam plans to form religious tourist circuit of places travelled by 15th century scholar
others

Assam plans to form religious tourist circuit of places travelled by 15th century scholar

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev had developed a fine understanding about India, and its culture and civilisation via his pilgrimages to several religious places of India.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government is planning to craft a religious tourist circuit comprising all places travelled by 15th century Vaishnavite scholar Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. He added that steps are being taken to build tourist lodges to accommodate pilgrims.

According to an official statement, Sarma stressed on the requirement and opportunities for study on the life and teachings of Sankardev – one of the greatest Assamese scholars of all time, news agency PTI reported. 

The chief minister also highlighted the scholar’s role as a great social reformer, who laid the foundation stone of the greater Assamese society, PTI reported him as saying while addressing a programme at Sri Sri Sankardev Mandir at Sualkuchi in Kamrup (Rural) district. 

Sarma added that the spiritual guru had developed a fine understanding about India, and its culture and civilisation via his pilgrimages to several religious places of India. The BJP leader noted that the scholar brought about an amalgamation of Indian and Assamese cultures. 

The chief minister added that given Sankardev’s religious and social contributions, there is still adequate scope for research on his life and teachings.

At the programme, Sarma also inaugurated the Srimanta Madhavdev Library.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam himanta biswa sarma assam chief minister assam government + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out