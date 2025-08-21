Assam to halt Aadhaar issuance for adults from October 1 to curb infiltration: CM Sarma

Silchar: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government will stop issuing first-time Aadhaar cards to people above 18 years of age as part of efforts to check infiltration from Bangladesh, as the state has already reached the “saturation point” in Aadhaar enrolment, with coverage crossing 102%. The chief minister pointed out that Aadhaar enrolment in Assam has already exceeded the population count. (Representative photo)

The new order will come into effect from October 1, with exceptions for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Tea Tribes, Sarma said after attending a cabinet meeting in Guwahati.

Sarma said that only a one-month window — from September 1 to 30 — will be available for adults who do not yet have Aadhaar cards to apply. After that, enrolment will be permanently restricted. “This is a precautionary measure to ensure no illegal foreigner can become an Indian citizen in the future. It is irrespective of religion or any other criteria. We are committed to safeguarding Assam from infiltration,” he added.

The chief minister pointed out that Aadhaar enrolment in Assam has already exceeded the population count. “The saturation among the general population is 102%, which means the number of cards is higher than the number of people. But in the case of Tea Tribes, SC, and ST, saturation is only 96%, which is why they need more time,” he explained.

Sarma said that in rare cases where a genuine Indian adult citizen has been left out, they may approach the district commissioner, who will verify credentials and approve Aadhaar issuance in the “rarest of rare” circumstances.

Referring to the state’s continuous crackdown on illegal immigration from Bangladesh, he said, “In the last one year, we have been detaining and deporting illegal Bangladeshi immigrants almost every day. Just yesterday, seven people were deported. But we cannot rule out the possibility that some may have slipped through. This restriction will act as a deterrent measure.”

“In many areas, indigenous Assamese people have lost jobs, land, and other facilities to illegal migrants. During eviction drives, they have even attacked government officials. In Uriamghat, 12,000 to 15,000 people gathered to resist officials. Many were not locals, they came from different districts. This shows a larger conspiracy, and we are fighting against it,” he added.

Earlier, the state government had considered giving district commissioners the power to approve or reject Aadhaar enrolment of individuals above 18. However, Sarma said the cabinet finally decided that a blanket restriction would be more effective.

He also argued that there is hardly any need for new Aadhaar enrolment among adults, as most of them already have the unique identity card. “Only children and newborns now require Aadhaar enrolment,” he said.