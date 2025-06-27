Aadhaar for adults in Assam likely to require deputy commissioner clearance: CM

Guwahati: The Assam government is likely to grant district deputy commissioners (DCs) the authority to issue Aadhaar cards to adult applicants, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. The new stringent measure would prevent illegal immigrants from residing in the state with fake documents, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said . (Representative photo)

Aiming to tighten the verification process and ensure better scrutiny of identity credentials, Sarma said the plan was “informally discussed” during a cabinet meeting on Friday.

He added that a similar plan was being considered regarding the issue of birth certificates to people who apply after several years.

“Since most eligible people in Assam have already been issued Aadhaar cards over the past years, the main category of fresh applicants should naturally be only children. We are now planning to approve a measure in the next cabinet meeting whereby only deputy commissioners would have the authority to authorise approval of fresh Aadhaar applications from adults,” Sarma said.

“This would ensure that illegal immigrants who entered the state from Bangladesh do not get Aadhaar. We have kept the window open for genuine citizens who are yet to get Aadhaar. But they will also have to get approval from the DC before getting the document,” he added.

Sarma said that since the Aadhaar card is an important document for many essential services like opening a bank account or getting enlisted in voter lists, the new measure would prevent illegal immigrants from residing in the state with fake documents.

“Similarly, DCs would be authorised to approve fresh birth certificates for people who were born years ago, but apply for such a document after many years. Formal decisions in this regard would be taken in the next cabinet meeting,” the CM said.