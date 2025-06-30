Assam: Two accused in CRPF camp grenade blast injured in police encounter

Two youths arrested for their alleged involvement in a grenade blast in Assam’s Golaghat were injured in a police encounter on Monday. Both the injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), police said. Three Assam Police personnel sustained injuries in the low-intensity grenade attack on the night of June 24. (Representative file photo)

They were among the six youths arrested from Golaghat and surrounding districts following the grenade blast which occurred at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in the Sapjuri Panbari area of Golaghat’s Bokakhat on June 24.

Three Assam Police personnel—Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhumij, and Mintu Hazarika—sustained injuries in the low-intensity grenade attack on the night of June 24, prompting an immediate search operation by the police.

At around 8:20pm, two individuals riding a motorcycle allegedly lobbed a grenade at the camp, police said.

The prime accused, Ankur Das, was arrested during a late-night raid in Dergaon in Golaghat on June 28.

Five others, including Rupjyoti Das, Bhavesh Kalita, Sanjeev Baruah, and two brothers of Ankur, were also arrested from different areas, according to police.

According to people aware of the development, Bhavesh Kalita and Sanjeev Baruah were not directly involved in the attack but are believed to have planned the incident. Explosives and a pistol were recovered from them during the arrests.

During interrogation, Bhavesh and Sanjeev reportedly informed the police that they had hidden two pistols near the CRPF camp and guided the officials to that location on Sunday night.

“After reaching the spot, they attacked police and pointed guns at the officials. Despite repeated warnings, they continued threatening the personnel and attempted to flee when our officers opened fire on them,” a senior police officer said.

Bhavesh and Sanjeev sustained injuries in the lower parts of their bodies during the encounter and were first rushed to a local government hospital. They were later shifted to JMCH in Jorhat, police said.

Police stated that Ankur, Bhavesh, Sanjeev, and three others have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act. A fresh case will also be registered against Bhavesh and Sanjeev for attacking on-duty officials.