Assam: Two, including a minor killed after vehicle falls from hill in Karimganj

Updated on Jan 08, 2023 03:13 PM IST

Superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj district, Padmanabh Baruah, said the initial investigation suggests the incident occurred due to technical issues with the vehicle

The vehicle, returning from a picnic spot carrying 11 passengers lost control and fell 100 meters down the hill (HT Photo)
The vehicle, returning from a picnic spot carrying 11 passengers lost control and fell 100 meters down the hill (HT Photo)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

Two, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed in Assam’s Karimganj district after a vehicle carrying 11 passengers rolled down from a hill, police said. Nine other passengers sustained injuries, five of them are critical, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday evening in the Ratabari area where the vehicle, returning from a picnic spot carrying 11 passengers, including children, lost control and fell 100 meters down the hill.

“It lost control and hit a betelnut tree before rolling down from the hills,” according to a passenger.

Superintendent of police (SP), Karimganj district, Padmanabh Baruah, said the initial investigation suggests the incident occurred due to technical issues with the vehicle.

“The spot where the incident happened is a bit dangerous and we’ll see if any guard walls can be constructed at some points. In this case, we are investigating further,” the SP added.

The SP said critically injured people are being treated at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased individuals were identified as 25-year-old Biswajit Lohar and 16-year-old Aftar Hussain, both were residents of Hailakandi’s Katlicherra area.

