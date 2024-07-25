Assam: Women’s civil body write to HM Shah, demand SIT probe into custodial deaths

The memorandum claimed that the incident was a gross violation of human rights, fundamental rights, and constitutional protections guaranteed to the people by a section of the Assam police
The Hmar Women Association, a civil body of the Hmar women community, submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, requesting the commissioning of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged extra-judicial actions by the Assam Police in connection with the death of three Hmar individuals on July 16.
