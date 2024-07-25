Assam: Women’s civil body write to HM Shah, demand SIT probe into custodial deaths

The Hmar Women Association, a civil body of the Hmar women community, submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, requesting the commissioning of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged extra-judicial actions by the Assam Police in connection with the death of three Hmar individuals on July 16. The memorandum demanded an impartial investigation headed by a Supreme Court judge. (Representative file photo)

The memorandum claimed that the incident was a gross violation of human rights, fundamental rights, and constitutional protections guaranteed to the people by a section of the Assam police.

According to the memorandum, three individuals were convicted by the Assam Police without trial as per the procedure laid down by law.

The failure to notify them of the arrest is a violation of another fundamental right guaranteed under Article 22(2).

The memorandum demanded an impartial investigation headed by a Supreme Court judge, stating that it is an absolute necessity to maintain integrity and credibility in the process, it added.

Meanwhile, a protest rally was jointly organised in the Churachandpur district of Manipur, headed by the Hmar Women Association and the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights on Wednesday.

A similar protest was also organised in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, Haflong, Senvon, Chandel, and Phaiton, Jiribam district.